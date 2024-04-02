Molino Park, Six Other Escambia Schools Named Florida Schools of Excellence

Molino Park Elementary School and six other Escambia County public schools have been named Schools of Excellence by Florida State Chancellor of Education Paul Burns.

The Escambia County schools awarded this designation were:

Molino Park Elementary School

West Florida High School of Advanced Technology

N.B. Cook Elementary School

Cordova Park Elementary School

A.K. Suter Elementary School

Pensacola Beach Elementary School

Brown Barge Middle School

“We are excited to celebrate these schools’ outstanding success,” said ECPS Superintendent of Schools Keith Leonard. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders. Our district is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of our students, their families, and this community.”

Florida statute requires the State Board of Education to designate a school as a School of Excellence if the school’s percentage of possible points earned in its school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for schools comprised of the same grade groupings (elementary, middle, high and combination) for at least two of the last three school years.

Statewide, 783 schools received the designation.