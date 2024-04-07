Jay Native Earns Navy Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Qualification Aboard USS Russell

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Shook, a native of Jay and 2016 Central High School graduate, recently earned the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification while serving aboard USS Russell.

Shook joined the Navy four years ago. Today Shook serves as an information systems technician.

According to Navy officials, the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification signifies that a sailor has achieved the highest level of expertise in surface ships and in surface warfare.

“Being recognized for my knowledge of my craft is an honor and a great professional achievement for me,” said Shook.

Russell is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer named for Rear Admiral John Henry Russell Sr. and his son, John Henry Russell Jr. John Henry Russell Sr. served during the Mexican-American War and the American Civil War and John Henry Russell Jr. was the 16th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Russell. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

Photo: U.S. Navy for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.