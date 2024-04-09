Free Sand For Flood Prep Available In Escambia County

Escambia County has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas in advance of possible severe storms on Wednesday.

Winds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday, and Escambia County can expect to see wind gusts outside of severe storms of over 50 mph, and up to 80 mph during severe storms. Flash and minor river flooding are possible, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected and locally higher amounts around 6-8 inches.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 Highway 4, Bratt

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand as seen at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.