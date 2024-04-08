FHP: Woman Fired Rifle At Vehicles During I-10 Eclipse Shooting Spree

Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of an active shooter on I-10 in Holmes County. The suspect was reportedly a female who had recently checked out of a local hotel and told the staff she was going on a shooting spree, directed by “God” in relation to the solar eclipse.

The suspect, driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates, entered Interstate 10 (I-10) at the 112-mile marker and traveled westbound.

Within five miles of entering the interstate, the suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle traveling along the interstate, striking the passing car multiple times. FHP said.

The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet; however, he was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect.

Continuing westbound on I-10, the suspect shot at another vehicle near the 107- mile marker, hitting the driver in the neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was receiving treatment.

Responding Troopers located the suspect near the 96- mile marker and conducted a felony traffic stop. After the suspect was taken into custody, troopers recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun within the purple Challenger.

The suspect, identified as Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Holmes County Jail where she was booked for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of firearm

Te Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BCII) is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing. Further details will be released when available.