County Approves $1 Million Project To Pave Molino Dirt Road

April 8, 2024

The Escambia County Commission has approved a contract of just over $1 million to pave a Molino dirt road.

The contract was awarded to Site and Utility, LLC for $1,076,908.75 to pave the 0.39 mile length of Four Star Farm Road that runs south off Molino Road. The project will include associated drainages work as part of the county’s ongoing Dirt Road Paving. Program.

The county received nine proposals and one “no bid” response with Site and Utility, LLC, determined to be the lowest cost responsive bidder and recommended for award.

The project will take approximately 330 days to complete.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 