County Approves $1 Million Project To Pave Molino Dirt Road

The Escambia County Commission has approved a contract of just over $1 million to pave a Molino dirt road.

The contract was awarded to Site and Utility, LLC for $1,076,908.75 to pave the 0.39 mile length of Four Star Farm Road that runs south off Molino Road. The project will include associated drainages work as part of the county’s ongoing Dirt Road Paving. Program.

The county received nine proposals and one “no bid” response with Site and Utility, LLC, determined to be the lowest cost responsive bidder and recommended for award.

The project will take approximately 330 days to complete.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.