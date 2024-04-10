Cantonment Woman Charged With Grand Theft Of $125K U-Haul Truck

April 10, 2024

A Cantonment woman is facing felony charges after allegedly failing to return a U-Haul truck worth $125,000 that she rented in 2021.

Jennifer Lee Barnes, 40, was charged with failure to redeliver a hired vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $25,500.

On May 17, 2021, Barnes allegedly rented a 26-foot 2018 Ford F650 U-Haul truck for one day from Eagle Riders Motorcycle on North W Street.

By January 2022, the truck was reported stolen, and Barnes was recently arrested on outstanding warrants.

