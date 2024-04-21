Blue Wahoos Have Comeback Thwarted By Trash Pandas

by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos twice had late-inning rallies thwarted.

But it still became a grand night.

An overflow, sellout crowd of 5,000-plus, probably the largest so far this season, was treated to a three-element night of pregame festivities, a spoof with marinara sauce, and post game fireworks, after the Rocket City Trash Pandas held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday.

The Blue Wahoos twice scorched ground balls in the eighth and ninth inning with runners on base that were deftly fielded and turned into double plays – the latter to end the game.

After his eighth-inning shot down the first base line was snared and robbed, Jacob Berry gazed skyward and clapped his hands together in dismay after reaching the base.

Both kept Rocket City’s lead intact.

The massive crowd included more than a dozen groups, led by more than a dozen groups, including 200-plus from Navy Federal, plus large number of standing-room spectators. The outfield berm in right field was filled to its capacity along every available patch of grass.

Pregame tributes and gifts began for Saturday’s guest of honor on Jim Reeves Bobblehead Night. The former attorney and long-time Pensacola political leader, an influential voice in the push to build the stadium, was joined by his son, Pensacola mayor D.C. Reeves, along with many of his close friends in the community on the field before the game.

It was part of a scene that included several youth baseball teams running out with players during introductions.

When the game began, Rocket City again jumped to a lead. The Trash Pandas took a 3-0 lead after three innings against Blue Wahoos starter M.D. Johnson, who otherwise had a quality outing. He struck out six batters, walked only one and gave his team six solid innings.

Just like Friday, the Blue Wahoos used a home run to get their first run. Third baseman Harrison Spohn blasted his first of the year over the left field wall in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Berry scored on a wild pitch, after reaching on a single and advancing on Jake Thompson’s single.

Blue Wahoos releivers Josan Méndez and Matt Pushard combined for three innings of stellar relief, allowing just one hit, and Pushard pitched out of a two-walk jam in the ninth by recoding three strikeouts.

In the ninth, Zach Zubia hit a one-out single. Bennett Hostetler connected on a 2-2 pitch from reliever Mason Erla, and sent it over the second base bag where the Trash Pandas infield shift paid off with a step-and-throw double play.

The Blue Wahoos (6-8) will try to gain a split of the six-game series on Sunday against the Trash Pandas (8-6), who have now won more games this week in this ballpark than in their previous three years combined.

The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

GAME NOTABLES

There were 10 ceremonial first pitches before the game. Pensacola mayor D.C. Reeves preceded his father with a strike toss, prior to Jim Reeves closing out the sequence. The elder Reeves, a 1956 Pensacola High graduate, who rose to be a leader in the Florida House of Representatives, the later served on Pensacola City Council and the Community Maritime Park board.

The National Anthem was performed for a second time this week by Jessica Voigt, the Blue Wahoos group sales and community relations trainee, and UWF student, who elicited a loud applause after her rendition.

SUNDAY FINALE

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Sunday, 4;05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Photo: Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.