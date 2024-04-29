One Injured In Highway 29, North Tate School Road Crash

One person was reported injured in a two-vehicle crash about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 29 near North Tata School Road.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered critical.

We’re told properly restrained toddler in one of the vehicles was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.