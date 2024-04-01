Escambia, ECUA, Molino Utilities, Pensacola Offices Closing Early Due To Weather

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County offices will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, due to potential severe weather. Essential employees such as first responders will remain available.

Offices closing at 1 p.m. include:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments

West Florida Public Libraries - all locations

Escambia County Tax Collector - all offices Lines will close by 12:30 p.m. for transactions to be completed by 1 p.m.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Extension Services

The Clerk of the Court and Comptroller - all offices

Exceptions:

The Perdido Landfill will remain open with regular operating hours.

The Escambia County Property Appraiser’s offices in downtown Pensacola and Molino will close at noon.

Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices and customer service are closed. Regular service is suspended and will resume Thursday, April 11.

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will not open today.

MOLINO UTILITIES

Molino Utilities will be closing at 1 p.m. on April 10, due to the weather. They will extending the late date by one day to April 11 at 4:30 p.m.

COURT SYSTEM

The Escambia and Santa Rosa County courthouses will close at 1 p.m. today due to the incoming severe weather.

ECUA

ECUA Customer Service and business offices will close at 1:00 p.m. today in advance of anticipated inclement weather and will re-open on Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 a.m. The Customer Service office opens at 8:30 a.m.​

All Sanitation collections scheduled for today, Wednesday, April 10, will be halted at 1:00 p.m. Any routes not completed today will be completed tomorrow, and so on for the rest of the week until Saturday, if necessary, to ensure that all weekly collections are caught up.

PENSACOLA

City of Pensacola offices and facilities will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions. Essential departments including Pensacola Fire Department and Pensacola Police Department will remain available.

The early closure will include:

City of Pensacola administrative offices, including departments and divisions not located at City Hall

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers

Exceptions:

Pensacola International Airport will remain open. Please check with airlines about potential flight delays. Pensacola International Airport Administration Offices will be closed.

City Sanitation Services