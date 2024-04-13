13th Suspect Arrested For Trying To Lure Minors For Sex In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, the Escambia and Santa Rosa county sheriff’s offices, Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach police departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and U.S. Marshals Service participated in the operation that was announced in March.

Friday, FDLE announced the arrest of David Gibbs, 36.

During the multiday operation, FDLE said Gibbs communicated with an undercover investigator who posed as a parent of an 11-year-old female child. During the communication, Gibbs transmitted child sexual abuse material to the undercover investigator, and asked sexually explicit questions about the child, agents said. Through further investigative methods, Gibb’s location was identified, and a search warrant was executed on April 3

Those previously arrested were:

Darryl Lamont Hart, 57, Pensacola, arrested Feb. 23

Clayton Patrick Costello, 37, Hoover, Alabama, arrested Feb. 24

Randy Edgar Powell, 52, Pensacola, arrested Feb. 24

Telvan Latrell Williams, 28, Mobile, Alabama, arrested Feb. 24

Kriss Lashawn Gilmore, 31, Foley, Alabama, arrested Feb. 24

Alex Michael Durlock, 24, Fort Walton Beach, arrested Feb. 25

Jordan Christopher Belton, 28, Pensacola, arrested Feb. 25

Raphael Rochelle Brooks, 39, Robertsdale, Alabama, arrested Feb. 25

William John Nordstrom, 64, Pensacola, arrested Feb. 25

Eric Wintin Long, 33, Montgomery, Alabama, arrested Feb. 26

Patrick Jay Dehnel, 33, Slidell, Louisiana, arrested Feb. 28

Jamaine Antonia Johnson, 32, Pensacola, arrested March 4

All were booked into the Escambia County Jail.

“These suspects asked for lewd photos and communicated in graphic sexual terms. Luckily our FDLE agents and analysts, along with our partners, found them before they found our children. And while this operation is finished, we are not. The work of these investigators continues because we know there are more predators out there just waiting for the opportunity to hurt a child,” FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said.

“The “Kessel Run” joint operation is an example of law enforcement partnerships, enabling the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to leverage combined expertise and effort, to target online sexual predators who attempt to prey on our communities. NCIS thanks the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, federal and state agencies, and local partners for the continued collaboration on impactful joint internet operations to protect the communities where our warfighters and their families reside,” said NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Myles Roy.

“Working together, the FBI and our local law enforcement partners have prevented these predators from victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community,” said FBI Jacksonville’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis. “Let these arrests be a warning to others – law enforcement will not tolerate the exploitation of children, and we will be relentless in our efforts to identify and locate predators who seek to abuse them.”

“These predators preyed on the innocence of children by knowingly engaging in lewd and lascivious online conduct, only to take it a step further and agreeing to meet in person and turn those conversations into action,” said Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Tallahassee Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Ingegno. “Operation Kessel Run was a successful joint investigation, but there is still more work that must be done. HSI, alongside our law enforcement partners, will never rest in identifying, investigating, and prosecuting predators who seek to use children for their perverse behaviors and make them lifelong victims.”

