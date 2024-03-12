Woman Sentenced To 30 Years For Trafficking Meth In Escambia County

A Gulf Breeze woman has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Escambia County.

Angela Anderson was recently sentenced after being convicted in January. She . She must serve a minimum mandatory of 15 years in prison.

The Pensacola Police Department stopped Anderson in January 2023 for an expired registration in Escambia County, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in her vehicle. Oer 200 grams of Methamphetamine were found in the center console.

During sentencing, the state argued that methamphetamine is one of Florida’s “most dangerous drugs and is destroying our communities. Judge Simon took note that the defendant had two hundred and seventeen grams of methamphetamine in her possession and was transporting that methamphetamine for sale to the citizens of Escambia County,” the State Attorney’s Office said.