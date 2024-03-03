Woman Dies In Escambia County Motorcycle Crash; Driver Critically injured

A 58-year old female motorcyclist was killed in an Escambia County crash Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 58-year old Lillian, Alabma, woman was a passenger on a motorcycle that was turning from Asheland Avenue onto West Detroit Boulevard and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year old Pensacola woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baptist Hospital.

FHP Is continuing their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.