Woman Dies In Escambia County Motorcycle Crash; Driver Critically injured
March 3, 2024
A 58-year old female motorcyclist was killed in an Escambia County crash Saturday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 58-year old Lillian, Alabma, woman was a passenger on a motorcycle that was turning from Asheland Avenue onto West Detroit Boulevard and crashed into a tree.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year old Pensacola woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baptist Hospital.
FHP Is continuing their investigation.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
