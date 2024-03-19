With Two Avery Stuckey Homers, Northview Blanks Escambia 15-0

March 19, 2024

With two home runs from Avery Stuckey, the Northview Chiefs blanked the Escambia Gators 15-0 Monday night in Pensacola.

Stuckey had a solo home run in the seond inning and had a three-RBI homer to left centerfield in the third inning.

Jamison Gilman started in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and no runs in two innings, striking out three and recording no walks. Mikayla McAnally threw an inning in relief, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

Kyleee Langham went 3-3 at bat for the Lady Chiefs. Gilman, Chloe Ragsdale, and Riley Brooks each had multiple hits for NHS.

The Chiefs earned win in a run-ruled three innings.

Pictured above: Avery Stuckey hit two home runs for the Northview as the Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 15-0 Monday night. Pictured below: Riley Brooks, who went 2-3, celebrates with Stuckey. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 