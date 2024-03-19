With Two Avery Stuckey Homers, Northview Blanks Escambia 15-0

With two home runs from Avery Stuckey, the Northview Chiefs blanked the Escambia Gators 15-0 Monday night in Pensacola.

Stuckey had a solo home run in the seond inning and had a three-RBI homer to left centerfield in the third inning.

Jamison Gilman started in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and no runs in two innings, striking out three and recording no walks. Mikayla McAnally threw an inning in relief, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

Kyleee Langham went 3-3 at bat for the Lady Chiefs. Gilman, Chloe Ragsdale, and Riley Brooks each had multiple hits for NHS.

The Chiefs earned win in a run-ruled three innings.

Pictured above: Avery Stuckey hit two home runs for the Northview as the Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 15-0 Monday night. Pictured below: Riley Brooks, who went 2-3, celebrates with Stuckey. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.