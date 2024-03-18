What You Need To Know: Tuesday Primary Election
March 18, 2024
The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in Escambia County:
- The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only. Florida holds closed primary elections. In partisan primaries, you are only eligible to vote in contests for the party in which you are registered, unless it is a universal primary or nonpartisan contest.
- Some Republican party candidates for president have suspended or ended their presidential campaigns. A vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.
- Confirm the location of your polling place prior to Election Day: It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- Several polling locations have changed since the last election. All affected voters were sent a notice of their updated polling location, but for a complete list polling locations, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/where-to-vote.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.
- If you need to update your address, contact the SOE prior to Election Day so you can be directed to your proper polling location. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/update-my-info for more information.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Be sure to review your sample ballot prior to Election Day in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.
- Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.
- Registration books closed on February 20. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.
- “Over-the-counter” Vote-by-Mail ballots can be picked up by voters (or their designees) at our office on Monday. Affidavits are required.
- Early voting ended Saturday, March 16. If you have not yet voted or did not request a vote-by-mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
- If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.
