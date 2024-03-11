Week Begins With Nice Sunny Days, Cool Nights

March 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 