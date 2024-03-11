Week Begins With Nice Sunny Days, Cool Nights

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.