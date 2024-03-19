W.S. Neal Defeats Northview 2-1 (With Gallery)

W.S Neal 3, Northview 2

The W.S. Neal Eagles of East Brewton pulled ahead late in the seventh inning to defeat the Northview Chiefs 3-2 on a cold night in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

With feels-like temperatures in the middle 40s and winds gusting over 30 mph, Jackson Bridges was hot for the Chiefs on the pitcher’s mound, striking out 11 batters while giving up no hits and one run in five innings while walking four. Gayden Sheffiled took the loss for the Chiefs, allowing one hit and two runs while strikeout seven and walking four over two innings.

Brady Smith went 4-4 for the Chiefs at the plate with one RBI. Northview’s other run came on a sacrifice bunt from Colby Pugh. Sheffield, Wyatt Scruggs, Jase Portwood and Dane King each had a hit.

The Chiefs will host Pensacola Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Northview 7, W.S. Neal 1 (JV)

The Northview High School junior varsity defeated W.S. Neal 7-1 Monday afternoon in Bratt.

Gage Harrison earned the win for Northview in five innings. He allowed just one hit and one run while striking out 10 and walking one.

Will Strawbridge went 3-3 with three RBIs for the Chiefs with singles in the first, third and fourth innings. Harrison, Kobi Fiorenti, Tyer Gilmore and Jack Boutwell each added a hit for NHS.

The Chiefs will host Pensacola Christian Academy on Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.