UWF Softball Honors Miracle League Players

March 31, 2024

The University of West Florida softball team invited the players of the Miracle League of Pensacol  to their game Saturday afternoon. The Argos honored the Miracle League placers and organization.

It was a quick and decisive game three at the UWF Softball Complex as UWF Softball (23-12, 12-6) run-ruled the Shorter Hawks (2-32, 1-20) by a 10-0 score Saturday afternoon.

The bats for West Florida continue to light up the scoreboard in recent weeks, as the run-rule marks the sixth victory in that manner in the last nine games. Since the March 15 series against Christian Brothers, UWF has outscored opponents 95-20 in that time.

It is also third-straight series sweep in conference for UWF. The victory marks their 23rd win of the year, surpassing the total from last year with 17 regular season games remaining. With a month till the GSC Tournament, UWF sits at fourth in the conference standings.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 