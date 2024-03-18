Traffic: Here’s Where To Expect Construction Delays This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 196 (Bayfront Parkway) Maritime De Luna Youth Duathlon – Drivers will encounter a road closure from Tarragona Street to Salamanca Street Sunday, March 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the Maritime De Luna Youth Duathlon.

Drivers will encounter a road closure from Tarragona Street to Salamanca Street Sunday, March 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the Maritime De Luna Youth Duathlon. U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway – Drivers on Scenic Highway, between I-10 and Davis Highway, may encounter nighttime alternating lane closures Sunday, March 17 through Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway, between I-10 and Davis Highway, may encounter nighttime alternating lane closures Sunday, March 17 through Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone. S.R. 297 Turn Lane Operations near Mandeville Lane – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.

Motorists will encounter median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of S.R. 281/Avalon Boulevard to east of S.R. 87/Stewart Street in Milton - Drivers may encounter right turn lane closures on U.S. 90 eastbound, between McDonalds and CVS, Sunday, March 17 through Thursday, March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews widen the turn lanes.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.