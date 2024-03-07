Today Is Deadline To Request A Mail Ballot

Voters who wish to be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election must request their ballot by 5 p.m. today, March 7, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender.

Voters can make their request by using the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.gov), or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth, address, and their Florida Driver’s License or Florida ID Card number or the last 4 digits of their social security number. Voters may track the status of their ballot by clicking Track My Ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Return postage has been paid for the 2024 elections. Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 19. Voters may also drop-off their vote-by-mail ballot at the Elections Office or at any of the ten area early voting locations during early voting hours

After Thursday’s deadline, a voter may still pick up a vote-by-mail ballot in person from the Elections Office through Monday, March 18.

The March 19 election is a Republican Party Primary. In Florida’s closed partisan primary elections, you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered. Democratic, non-partisan and minor party voters will have contests on the August 20 election ballot.

For further information on vote-by-mail ballots, early voting, or precincts and polling locations, contact the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections at (850) 595-3900, soe@escambiavotes.gov or visit EscambiaVotes.gov.