Tate High School FFA Prepares 54,000 Meals of Hope

Tate High School and other students worked last week to package 54,000 meals for the community through the Meals of Hope program.

Volunteers included current students in Tate FFA, Tate Softball, Tate Baseball, Tate Student Council, Tate Yearbook, and Tate FFA Alumni.

“Food insecurity is real within Escambia County,” said Austin Courson, Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor. “It’s important to FFA and other local organizations to partner together and help fight food insecurity for many within the Pensacola region. This gives our students hands-on experience while encouraging them to work together to meet the needs of our community.”

They exceeded their goal of feeding 50,000 with the Meals of Hope project by packaging the meals in under three hours.

All the packaged meals will be distributed to families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“Thank you to our sponsors and student body for coming together to support our local community,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “It’s gratifying to see our students giving back to the community that’s contributed to Tate High School throughout the years.”

Meals of Hope is a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic.

Photos by Tate High Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.