Tate Beats Yukon, OK, Monday Night On Day One Of Aggie Classic

The host Tate Aggies earned one for the win column in their first game of the 29th Aggie Classic.

The Aggies beat the Millers of Yukon, Oklahoma, 5-2 in Cantonment.

Neal Croom earned the win on the mound for Tate, giving up four hits and a couple of runs in two innings while striking out five and recording no walks. Nate Conners collected the save in two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Bray Touchstone and Madox Land each had two hits for Tate Ketch King,Clif Quiggins, Connor Hassell, and Brayden Beck each drove in one run for the Aggies.

In their second Game of the Aggie Classic, Tate will face the Maroons of Perry, Oklahoma, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Cantonment.