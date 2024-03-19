Tate Beats Yukon, OK, Monday Night On Day One Of Aggie Classic

March 19, 2024

The host Tate Aggies earned one for the win column in their first game of the 29th Aggie Classic.

The Aggies beat the Millers of Yukon, Oklahoma, 5-2 in Cantonment.

Neal Croom earned the win on the mound for Tate, giving up four hits and a couple of runs in two innings while striking out five and recording no walks.  Nate Conners collected the save in two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Bray Touchstone and Madox Land each had two hits for Tate Ketch King,Clif Quiggins, Connor Hassell, and Brayden Beck each drove in one run for the Aggies.

In their second Game of the Aggie Classic, Tate will face the Maroons of Perry, Oklahoma, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Cantonment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 