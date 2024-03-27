Tate Aggies Falls To Milton Panthers

The Tate Aggies fell to the Milton Panthers 7-4 Tuesday night.

Zane Warrington started and took the loss for Tate, giving up four hits and six runs in three and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking two. Nate Conners went for three and two-thirds innings in relief, surrendering one hit and one run while striking out four.

Bray Touchstone was 1-4 at the plate for the Aggies with three RBIs.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Niceville on Wednesday to take on Merritt Island at 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.