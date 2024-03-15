Suspects Ages 14 and 19 Charged In Murder of 15-Year Old In Pensacola

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 15-year old Thursday night in Pensacola Thursday night. A 19-year old has also been charged as an accessory after the fact to murer.

Remington Andrew Crumbs, 14, is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on one count of murder.

Rumariya Union, 19, is in the Escambia County Jail without bond, charged with felony accessory after fact.

Pensacola Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of North 9th Avenue, where they found the 15-year old male victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive. During the incident, one shot was fired, leaving the victim with a fatal injury.

Witnesses to the incident provided information that led officers to one of the apartments in the complex where both suspects were located. They were taken to the Pensacola Police Department, and based on statements and evidence, they were both charged.

