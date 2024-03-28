Sunny, Upper 60s Thursday, Cool In The Lower 40s Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.