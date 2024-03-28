Sunny, Upper 60s Thursday, Cool In The Lower 40s Thursday Night

March 28, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 