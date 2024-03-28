Sunny, Upper 60s Thursday, Cool In The Lower 40s Thursday Night
March 28, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
