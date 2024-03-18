Sunny Monday; Low Near Freezing Monday Night With Frost

March 18, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

