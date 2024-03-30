Sunny, Mid To Upper 70s This Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.