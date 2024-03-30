Sunny, Mid To Upper 70s This Weekend

March 30, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 