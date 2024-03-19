Sunny, Lower 60s Today; 30s Again Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.