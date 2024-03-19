Sunny, Lower 60s Today; 30s Again Tonight
March 19, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
