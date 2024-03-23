Sunny And Breezy Saturday

March 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Archive, FRONT FEATURE 

 