Sunny And Breezy Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.