Sunny, About 70 Tuesday, A Bit Warmer On Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.