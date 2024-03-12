Sunny, About 70 Tuesday, A Bit Warmer On Wednesday
March 12, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Comments