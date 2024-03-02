Students Learn About Ag During Northview’s ‘Fresh From Florida’ Event (With Gallery)

About 600 elementary school students learned about agriculture first hand Friday morning during the Northview High School FFA “Fresh From Florida” program in Bratt.

The program gave students a chance to see farm animals, take part in hands-on activities, and learn more about how food gets from the farm to their table.

The program was moved indoors this year due to rain.

Previous Northview Fresh From Florida programs have been named the best in the state by the Florida FFA and the chapter has been recognized nationally for their efforts.

Photos for NorthEscambi.com, click to enlarge.