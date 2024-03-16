Slight Chance Of A Saturday Shower; Sunday Looks Like Washout

March 16, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

