Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Sunday As Cold Front Drops Temps

March 17, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

