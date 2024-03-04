Scattered Storms Monday, Widespread Rain By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.