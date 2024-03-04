Scattered Storms Monday, Widespread Rain By Tuesday

March 4, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 