Reminder: Good Friday Closures

Most Escambia County and Century offices will be closed on Friday, March 29 due to the Good Friday holiday. ECUA trash collection will be unchanged.

Escambia County

In observance of Good Friday, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Friday, March 29:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries (all locations) Escambia County Property Appraiser Escambia County Tax Collector Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Escambia County Extension Office Waste Services Administration Escambia County Area Transit Administration



Escambia County Notes

The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will resume regular hours Saturday, March 30.

The Perdido Landfill will be open Friday, March 29.

West Florida Public Libraries will be closed Saturday, March 30. Regular hours will resume Monday, April 1.

ECAT will operate regular service Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30. Bus service, including UWF trolleys, will not run Sunday, March 31. Regular service will resume Monday, April 1.

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Friday, March 29, in observance of Good Friday. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All ECUA residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. ECUA customer service will re-open on Monday, April 1 at 8:30 am.

Town of Century

Century Town Hall will be closed on Friday, March 19 for the Good Friday holiday.