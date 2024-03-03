Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Return to Towers on Casino Beach

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards returned to their towers on Friday for the 2024 lifeguard season. Initially, Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 10. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to provide coverage at up to 10 towers, which begin staffing Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2024 season, Pensacola Beach hired 19 new lifeguards and welcomed 39 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including over 60 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more. Interested in becoming a lifeguard? The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will host a tryout on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at the UWF Aquatic Center.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 275 rescues from drowning and assists to swimmers experiencing distress. They also attended to 60 major medical incidents and assisted 51 patients for EMS transport. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers over 183,000 times during the 2023 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and other safety tips.

“It’s that time of year again when we prepare for another busy beach season,” said Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “Throughout the year, our lifeguards have trained and remained prepared. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to beautiful Pensacola Beach.”