Pensacola and Perdido Bay Watersheds May Get Estuary of National Significance Status

March 15, 2024

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary of National Significance Act to direct the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to formally enroll the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program (PPBEP) into the National Estuary Program as an “Estuary of National Significance.” The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the legislation to federally designate the PPBEP to leverage federal dollars, in coordination with funding by state and local governments, to address water quality and resource challenges in the estuary. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Estuary Program is non-regulatory.

“The EPA’s National Estuary Program has a successful track record of cooperative federalism across the nation, including with the four existing programs we have in Florida,” Rubio said. “Enrolling the PPBEP in the National Estuary Program will provide critical support for restoration, conservation, and monitoring efforts in Pensacola and Perdido Bays and enhance economic activity in the Florida Panhandle. I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly pass this bill.”

“The Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary of National Significance Act will take important steps in our fight to protect and preserve Florida’s environment and natural resources. I am proud that our good bill was unanimously passed by the Senate last night and look forward to its passage in the House so it can be quickly signed into law,” said PPBEP Program Executive Director Matt Posner .

