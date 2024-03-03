Partly Sunny And Warm, Middle 70s For Sunday

March 3, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

