Partly Sunny And Warm, Middle 70s For Sunday
March 3, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Comments