One Candidate For Escambia School Board District 5 Has Withdrawn; Three Remain

Scott Taylor has withdrawn as a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Escambia County School Board.

Thomas C. Harrell prefiled Wednesday with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Thomas Harrell, Joshua Matthew Luther, and Jim Taylor previously prefiled to seek the position.

The Escambia County School Board is a nonpartisan office on the 2024 ballot.