Northview Chiefs Defeat The Choctaw Indians 4-1

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Indian of Choctawhatchee 4-1 Thursday night.

Jamison Gilman led the Chiefs off in the circle, giving up one hit and no runs in two innings while striking out six and walking one. Mikayla McAnally went for three innings in relief, surrendering no hits and no runs whiles striking out five and walking none. Avery Stuckey pitched for two, giving up two hits, one run, striking out one and walking one.

Gilman, Chloe Ragsdale, and Makayla Golson each collected two hits for Northview Varsity Chiefs. Ragsdale, Makayla Golson, Kylee Langham, and Riley Brooks each drove in one run for the Lady Chiefs. Northview had five stolen bases for the night, including two from Golson.

The Lady Chiefs will travel to rival Jay on Friday. The varsity will play first at 4 p.m. immediately followed by the junior varsity, weather permitting. (The game times were reversed from the original schedule due to the threat of rain.)

