New Airline To Fly From Pensacola To Tampa, Norfolk

Pensacola International Airport (PNS) is welcoming Breeze Airways with nonstop flights to Tampa (TPA) and one stop/no change of plane service to Norfolk (ORF). The two destinations will have twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays starting June 28. Travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy convenient and affordable flights between Pensacola, Norfolk and Tampa. This is the eighth airline to offer flights at PNS.

Flights will be offered from Pensacola to

Tampa, Florida: Monday and Friday, starting June 28.

Norfolk, Virginia: One stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service, Monday and Friday, starting June 28.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to Pensacola,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “This expanded service brings additional travel choices to our customers across the area, while being their gateway to the Gulf Coast.”