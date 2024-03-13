Molino Sex Offender Charged With Capital Sexual Battery Of Underage Teen Girl

A registered sex offender from Molino has been charged with the “prolonged” sexual assault of an underaged teenage girl.

David Gordon Oster, age 35 of Brickton Road, Molino, was charged with capital felony sexual assault by a person 18 or older on a victim under age 12, two first degree felony counts of sexual assault by custodian on a victim age 12-18, and third degree felony providing obscene material of a minor.

Oster allegedly had sexual relations with the teen multiple times, sometimes paying her amounts ranging from $30 to $100 conditional on sexual performance, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Oster showed photos of naked men and women to the underage girl and sent explicit videos of himself to her.

Oster was described by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as living in a camper trailer on the property of a mutual family friend, where the family of the victim trusted him to be around the victim.

The family friend was told by Oster that he had over $1 million tied up in Pennsylvania and promised that he would pay off family debts, which the friend believed, the report states.

Oster is a Florida registered sexual offender adjudicated in 2014 in Erie, Pennsylvania, of indecent assault of a victim less than 13-years of age, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

If convicted of capital felony sexual assault on a victim under 12, Oster faces up to life in prison or the death penalty. He remained in the Escambia County jail Wednesday morning without bond.