Molino Felon Nabbed By U.S. Marshals Charged With Meth, Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking, Weapons Violations

A convicted Molino felon nabbed by U.S. Marshals has been accused of trafficking in methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and weapons possession after fleeing from deputies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he had enough fentanyl in his possession to kill every resident in Escambia County plus 25,000 visitors.

David Denver Holland, 42, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding from a marked patrol vehicle with lights and siren activated, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at just over half million dollars. Jail records show he also has a detainer from the U.S. Marshals with an active warrant for federal violation of probation.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed Holland around a black BMW 540i parked behind the Red Roof Inn in the area of Wilde Lake Boulevard and Lavelle Way. He then walked to a nearby gas station before returning to the vehicle and driving away, an arrest report states.

Holland then began to travel eastbound on I-10 at speeds over100 mph, deputies said. The deputies attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens but terminated the pursuit. Holland exited at Highway 29. Deputies later seized the vehicle after it was located parked at a residence on Hope Drive. The observed a man later identified as Holland fleeing from the vehicle. A K-9 was used unusually at the time to locate Holland, and warrants were later issued for his arrest.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and deputies reported locating illicit items including:

A safe was located in the truck containing $14,000, 590 grams of methamphetamine, 170 grams of cocaine and 699.5 grams of fentanyl.

a black digital scale with residue

four cell phones

Four .44 caliber rounds in a bag on top of the center console

a black Smith & Wesson loaded with seven rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force later arrested Holland. In his shoulder bag, deputies and marshals reported finding:

$5,120 in U.S. Currency

476.5 grams of methamphetamine

41 grams of heroin

159.5 grams of cocaine

miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items

a smart phone

a lock picking set

Federal court records show Holland was sentenced in 2019 to 60 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In 2017, Holland was sentenced to state prison for possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Editor’s note: The labels on the photograph were added by the ECSO prior to release.