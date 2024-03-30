Jurey’s Three RBIs Not Enough As Northview Falls To J.U. Blacksher

J.U. Blacksher 8, Northview 6

The J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs defeated the Northview Chiefs 8-6 in a Friday afternoon game in Uriah, Alabama.

Starter Grayden Sheffield went two innings for the Chiefs, giving up four hits and five runs, striking out one and walking three. Jase Portwood went for four on the mound in relief, giving up six hits and three runs while striking out two and walking two.

Kalen Jurey went 1-2 with three RBIs for Northview. Portwood was 1-2.

Up next, the Chiefs will host the Jay Royals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bratt.

Blacksher 7, Northview 5 (JV)

