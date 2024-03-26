James Calvin Bolton

James Calvin Bolton, age 92, of Walnut Hill, FL passed away on March 22, 2024 in Atmore, AL. He was born on April 22, 1931 in Davisville, FL to Thomas Calvin and Hattie Winand Bolton. He attended First Baptist Church of Canoe. After graduating from Earnest Ward High School in Walnut Hill, James was employed by St Regis Paper Company in Cantonment, Fl. It was during this time that James accepted the Lord as his Savior. From that day until his last breath, James endeavored to live his life to the fullest to honor his Lord.

James was an especially gifted musician. He combined his talents with those of his family, singing Gospel Music throughout the South. When not on the road singing, he was active in the church he was attending as a Deacon, song leader and Sunday School teacher. Whenever the opportunity arose, James was more than ready and willing to spread the message of salvation throughout the land.

While raising a family and going to school at night, he became an accountant. He was employed as an accountant first at Swift Lumber Company and then Southland Telephone Company in Atmore. He later took a job with Port Saint Joe Railroad in Port Saint Joe, FL and then retired from Southern Erectors in Pensacola.

James Bolton was a God fearing, loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He was quick to give praise and always smiling. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years, Tiny Rigby Bolton, his grandson, Zachary Bolton and his brother, Joseph Bolton.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Bolton (David) Brown of Atmore, AL, James Anthony “Tony” (Kim) Bolton of Franklin, TN and Terry Bolton of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arnold Hendrix and Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Wayne Baker, David Rigby, Devon Stabler, Marshall Bolton and Reese Bolton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Smith and James Jeter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 10 AM until service time at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.