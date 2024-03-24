Increasing Clouds Sunday; Rain Likely By Tuesday

March 24, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

