Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts near the I-10/Nine Mile Road interchange (Exit 5): The left (inside) lanes of Nine Mile Road, between the I-10 on-and off- ramps at Exit 5, will be closed Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform median work. Traffic on I-10 near Exit 5 is shifted to the outside (right) so crews can begin bridge construction work. The shift will be in place until spring 2025.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers on Scenic Highway, between I-10 and Davis Highway, may encounter nighttime alternating lane closures Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers will encounter daytime and nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 as crews perform earthwork, concrete, signing and striping work. Traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the construction work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, March 24, through Friday, March 29, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations

S.R. 89 Resurfacing from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.



NorthEscambia.com file photo.

