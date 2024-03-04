Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 as crews perform concrete and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Over Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) - Drivers will encounter lane closures and traffic pacing operations on I-10 near Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) Sunday, March 3 through Thursday, March 7 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform striping and barrier wall work. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as "rolling roadblocks," are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed. In addition, traffic on I-10 will be temporarily shifted to the outside (right) beginning Sunday, March 3 so crews can begin bridge construction work. The shift will be in place until spring 2025.

U.S. 98 (Lillian Highway) Routine Maintenance at Nix Road – Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

U.S. 98 (Lillian Highway) Routine Maintenance at Cordova Road – Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

S.R. 727 (South Fairfield Drive) Routine Maintenance from Graupera Street to U.S. 98 – Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, March 3, through Friday, March 8, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Sunday, March 3, motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a new traffic configuration from Green Briar Parkway to the end of the project as lanes will be shifted slightly north to allow for crews to perform construction activities on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed nightly Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 8, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

S.R. 89 Resurfacing from North of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 (Spanish Trail) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures, between S.R .87 and Hwy. 178, Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87 north and southbound, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 7, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for manhole adjustments.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.