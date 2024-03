Happy Read Across America Day! See Byrneville Elementary Students Celebrate

Today, March 2, is “Read Across America Day”, celebrated annually on the birthday of Dr. Suess.

Because school is closed Saturday, Byrneville Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Day on Friday.

The initiative on reading was created by the National Education Association.

