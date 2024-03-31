Happy Easter! Sunny, High Near 80 Today

Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.