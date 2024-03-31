Happy Easter! Sunny, High Near 80 Today

March 31, 2024

Happy Easter! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 