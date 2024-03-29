Good Friday Weather: Sunny, High In The 70s

March 29, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

